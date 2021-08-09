Buy One, Get One 40% off I Dew Care Products | Ulta



I Dew Care is one of my favorite companies, and twenty-five of their products are on sale right now. I have three of their products on my nightstand as I write this. Everything I’ve tried has left me really happy. You won’t be disappointed with anything you pick. In this sale, get one item 40% off when you purchase anything from the company.

The Vitamin To-Glow Pack has saved my dry skin more than once. I actually don’t think I can live without their Plush Party lip mask and use it every night. It turns even the dryest of pouts into a soft smile by morning. Made with cocoa butter, hibiscus flower extract, and vitamin C, it’s formulated to hydrate the heck out of sad kissers. The Bright Side Up serum soothes dry patches and absolutely does as it says, brightens dull, tired snow assaulted faces. Much the same, Say You Dew does the same as a moisturizing gel, and I use this after a shower and before makeup if I’m having a particularly dry, spotty day.

The Matcha Mood wash-off face treatment is wonderful if your skin is irritated or a little broken out. The aloe calms it down and evens out the redness. It also works well if you’ve got a bit of a sunburn. Both green tea and matcha have antioxidants that can infuse life back into your skin, giving it the glow it deserves. All you do is leave it on for about ten minutes, then gently wash it off. I like to use it on Monday and Friday as a treat to bookend my week. You will get your money’s worth because this tub will last you a while.

For the face mask aficionados, grab the Let’s Get Sheet Faced pack. We know K-Beauty does these better than anyone, and I Dew Care is no exception. This pack has fourteen of them made from eucalyptus fibers, so you’ll feel like a cuddly baby koala. Each mask has a specialty: tightening, moisturizing, nourishing, calming, and brightening. This is a great deal for such a variety.

