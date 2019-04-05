Vitamin C isn’t just good for staving off a cold; it’s also very adept at brightening up your complexion, when it’s in serum form. And for today only, this Vitamin C serum from beloved brand Mario Badescu is half off at Ulta. Use this stuff to fight back against signs of aging and discoloration; just be sure to add a vial to your skincare routine before this deal disappears.
Give Your Skin a Dose of Vitamin C With This Discounted Mario Badescu Serum
