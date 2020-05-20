Give Your Room a Better View With up to $25 off These Ameriwood TV Stands on Amazon

Up to $25 off an Ameriwood TV Stand Image : Amazon

It can be hard to find the right TV stand to suit your living space without costing too much. Sure, you want something that fits your room’s vibe and looks nice, but you also don’t want to wince when you see your total at checkout. Still, if your TV’s been sitting on the floor as you settle into your new apartment, or you’re ready to get rid of your old hand-me-down from a long-moved-out roommate, these Ameriwood TV Stands are on sale on Amazon right now for up to $25 off. If you’re looking for a more modern aesthetic, the Galaxy TV stand will support TV’s of up to 65”, has a mount for your TV and two shelves for storing media or a couple plants if you like, and it’s down to $107 right now. If you need something that’ll fit snugly into the corner of the room and has a more traditional look, the Southlander Corner in espresso is down to $104.

