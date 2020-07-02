Give Your Pups an Easy Way to Hop Into Bed With $25 off These Pet Steps

PetSafe CozyUp Folding Pet Steps Graphic : Jordan McMahon

PetSafe CozyUp Folding Pet Steps | $35 | Amazon

With all the woes of quarantine that are hitting us, it can be easy to forget our pups and cats are Going Through It too. One of my pups is missing his personal space during the day, and the other is frustrated that I’m not spending all day with him now that I’m home all the time. He struggles with hopping on the bed, though, so he’s not able to easily join us before we call it a night while his brother leaps up with ease. Getting a set of steps solved this, and now Baxter’s able to come and go as he pleases. This set from Amazon is down from $60 to $35 on Amazon, and it even collapses, so you don’t need to muck up your decor by keeping it out all the time.