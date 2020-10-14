It’s Prime Day!
The Inventory team is rounding up all of the best deals,
all throughout Prime Day. Click here to browse!
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

Give Your Phone's Wearing Battery a Nice Boost With 30% off This Aukey Portable Charger

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon DealsPrime Day 2020
183
Save
Aukey 20,000mAh Portable Charger | $28 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
Aukey 20,000mAh Portable Charger | $28 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
Image: Aukey
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Aukey 20,000mAh Portable Charger | $28 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Sure, there are a few new iPhones you can pre-order now, but your old phone’s probably doing just fine, sans the wearing battery that leaves you hunting for the charger last-minute. Rather than dropping a bunch of cash on a new phone, a portable charger can give you enough juice to get through a day out in nature or running errands without cleaning out your wallet. Right now, Aukey’s 20,000mAh portable charger is down to $28, saving you $32, by clipping the on-site coupon. Grab your phone and charge it up, wherever you go, today.

Advertisement
Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Cheap Earbuds, Dash Cams, and a 4K Projector: The Best Vava and Boltune Deals of Amazon Prime Day

Pulverize The Shit Out of Your Fruits and Veggies With $150 off a Vitamix Blender

The Verdict Is In: These Are the Best Non-Stick Pans You Can Buy Online, According to the Experts

AirPods 2 (Wired Charging) Are at Their Lowest Price at $115 on Prime Day