It's all consuming.
Give Your Phone's Speakers a Break With $20 off Sony's Colorful Bluetooth Speaker

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Sony SRS-XB12 Bluetooth Speaker
Sony SRS-XB12 Bluetooth Speaker
Graphic: Jordan McMahon
Sony SRS-XB12 Bluetooth Speaker | $40 | Best Buy

Sure, your phone’s speakers might work in a pinch when you’re listening to your favorite podcast as you chop up tonight’s veggies, but there’s a better way to grace your ears. With even a basic bluetooth speaker, you can get better sound that’ll reach further than your phone could; you can finally get your shower tunes back. Sony’s SRS-XB12 won’t give you the best sound you can get, but at $20 off right now, its $40 price tag is tough to beat. Money’s tight for a lot of folks, so every penny counts, but it doesn’t hurt to get yourself something nice that’ll make quarantine at least slightly more bearable.

Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

