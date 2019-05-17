Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

On a scale of 1 to 10, how guilty do you feel leaving your pet home alone? If you’re near the top of the range, you might want to invest in a pet camera. You can keep an eye on your furry friend and make sure they’re not getting into too much trouble while you’re gone. What your pet will love even more is a camera with a treat dispenser. Time to indulge their treat addiction!



You can get a Petcube Bites WiFi Pet Camera & Treat Dispenser for $130, while it is a $120 off for a limited time. You can get the camera in three colors: rose gold, black, and silver. The discount will be applied at checkout. If the Pet Parent Guilt sets in hard, you can access the camera from your smartphone and toss your pet some treats. The 1080p HD camera comes with night vision and 3x zoom so you can keep a very close eye on exactly what your pet does when you leave.

