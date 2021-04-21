Give Your PC One Heck of a Boost With Samsung's 980 Pro SSD for $80

Samsung 980 Pro SSD Image : Amazon

Samsung 980 Pro SSD | $80 | Amazon

You’re probably using your home computer more than usual lately. The pivot to work from home means our entirely lives are happening at our desk, from the work day to our extracurriculars like gaming. That’s put a strain on some computers over the past year, which might be in need of a little upgrade. If you want to give your machine more power, Samsung’s 250 GB 980 Pro SSD is currently on sale for $80 . Designed with gaming in mind, this little guy will boost your PC’s performance with 6 ,4 00 MB/s transfer speeds and thermal control to manage heat. If you want more storage, you can kick up to a 2TB version, which is down to $350.

Want all of this in layman’s terms? Put this in your computer to make your games load faster. That’s an oversimplification , but you get the idea.