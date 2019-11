Samsung 860 EVO 500GB SSD | $60 | eBay

Solid State Drives, like this Samsung 860 EVO 500GB SSD, can do more for performance than, say, a new CPU or more RAM. And for $60, there is no reason to skip this best-for-most-people drive. This particular 2.5-inch model is currently marked down to an all-time low, or $10 off what’s currently on Amazon.