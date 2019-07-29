Graphic: Shep McAllister

Logitech Multimedia Speaker System Z533 | $50 | Amazon



I don’t care what brand your laptop is; the speakers on it are horrible. So if you ever listen to music, podcasts, or game sound effects through them, do yourself a favor and spend $50 on this 2.1 system from Logitech.

The Z533 normally sells for $100, and includes two (very pretty looking) speakers, a subwoofer for added bass, and a control knob that you can attach to your desk for easy adjustments. Just be respectful of your neighbors.