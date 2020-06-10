Give Your Passwords a Safe Home With 50% off Two Years of Nordpass

50% Off Two Years of NordPass KINJAPASS Image : Nord

50% Off Two Years of NordPass | $60 | NordPass | Use Code KINJAPASS

A slick, tough-to-guess password won’t do you much good if you can’t remember it. You could just go with your browser’s password manager, but they aren’t that secure, and you don’t get nearly as many customization options. A password manager alleviates the stress of having to come up with unique passwords, and makes sure you don’t have to keep them all stored in your mind’s cache. Among the many options out there is NordPass, which also lets you securely share login information with others, in case your pal needs to use your Hulu account before your weekly film club. Right now, Kinja readers can get two years of NordPass for $60 using the promo code KINJAPASS.

Advertisement

Advertisement



