It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsNetworking

Give Your Passwords a Safe Home With 50% off Two Years of Nordpass

jordanmcmahon
Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsNordPass Deals
28
Save
50% Off Two Years of NordPass | $60 | NordPass | Use Code KINJAPASS
50% Off Two Years of NordPass | $60 | NordPass | Use Code KINJAPASS
Image: Nord
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

50% Off Two Years of NordPass | $60 | NordPass | Use Code KINJAPASS

A slick, tough-to-guess password won’t do you much good if you can’t remember it. You could just go with your browser’s password manager, but they aren’t that secure, and you don’t get nearly as many customization options. A password manager alleviates the stress of having to come up with unique passwords, and makes sure you don’t have to keep them all stored in your mind’s cache. Among the many options out there is NordPass, which also lets you securely share login information with others, in case your pal needs to use your Hulu account before your weekly film club. Right now, Kinja readers can get two years of NordPass for $60 using the promo code KINJAPASS.

Advertisement
Advertisement


Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Grab Your Plumber’s Cap for the Top Nintendo Switch Deals of the Day

Wednesday's Best Deals: AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds, Selfie Ring Light, NordVPN 2-Year Sub, Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Benefit Summer Sale, and More

See Who's Knocking With a Ring Peephole Cam and an Echo Dot Combo for $80

Grab An Anker Power Bundle For a Low $37