It should go without saying that digital photo frames make great gifts for parents and grandparents. But even I, a tech-savvy millennial, am pretty enamored with the Nixplay Iris. Three different colors are marked down to $157 today, which in the silver model’s case is the best price of the year. The others have been a little cheaper at times in 2018, but this is still a solid price drop.



Also included in the sale is the Nix Advance, which, ironically, is less advanced than the Iris, but it’s only $68. The display is the same, but you’re giving up the Iris’s Wi-Fi, Alexa support, and design that actually looks like a picture frame, rather than a tablet propped up on your end table.