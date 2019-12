Transcend 256GB JetDrive Lite | $66 | Amazon

If your Macbook still has an SD card reader, you can give it a substantial storage upgrade for just $66 with this JetDrive. JetDrives fill the SD card slot, but with a low profile that you won’t even notice while it stays plugged in. Newer Macbooks have eschewed the SD card slot, so you might be better off with an external hard drive, but Macbooks older than 2016 can still use this trick.