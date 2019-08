Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Aukey 2.5" USB Hard Drive/SSD Enclosure | $8 | Amazon | Promo code G8HWKAA2



If you have an old hard drive or SSD lying around, this $8, 2.5" enclosure is a cheap and tool-free way to transform it into a useful external hard drive. Even at that low price, this model supports UASP, which allows for faster data transfer speeds when using it with an SSD.