Give Your Nintendo Switch Something To Do With Astral Chain for $45

The past few months have been particularly quiet for the Nintendo Switch. Other than Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, there just haven’t been a lot of big exclusives on the console since Paper Mario: The Origami King. That’ll change soon when games like Bravely Default 2 and Monster Hunter Rise drop, but we’ve still got a little way’s to go. In the meantime, it’s a good excuse to dig into the Switch’s back catalogue. Astral Chain is a good place to start and it’s on sale for $45 right now. Developed by PlatinumGames, the action title revolves around a unique combat mechanic where you control different beasts on a leash. You can use the chain to tie enemies up, intercept rushing attacks, and more. It’s the kind of clever combat mechanic we’ve come to expect from PlatinumGames over the years, so it’s worth checking this one out if you’re a fan of games like The Wonderful 101 or Bayonetta.