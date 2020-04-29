It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Give Your Mother 400 Kisses of the Hershey's Variety for $13

Quentyn Kennemer
400 Hershey’s Kisses | $13 | Woot
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
400 Hershey’s Kisses | $13 | Woot

I’ll be the first to admit that I’m no good at gifting. I would buy this $13 bag of 400 Hershey’s Kisses chocolates and give the whole thing to my mother in a heartbeat. Whenever I fall into depression after she disowns me for putting no thought into her Mother’s Day gift, I can just eat them all myself and work it all off in the gym whenever they open back up. Always plan ahead, folks.

