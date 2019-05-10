Graphic: Tercius Bufete

In a perfect world, we’d all have someone waiting to rub our feet when we get home. But we live in the real world, and in lieu of love and caring, we can have robots. Today only, Woot’s discounting the Mynt Deluxe Tapping Foot Massager to just $80.

This is currently $100 less than the price on Amazon and the lowest price we’ve seen by far. Not for nothing, but this would make a pretty sweet Mother’s Day present. And while no robot can truly replicate the spa experience, even an okay massage is better than no massage. This is true when dating me and foot massager shopping.