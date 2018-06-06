Anker USB-C Card Reader | $10 | Amazon | Promo code ANKER837
Photo: Amazon

Apple took away the SD card reader in its latest laptops, but you can have it back with this $10 dongle from Anker (with promo code ANKER837). It plugs straight into a USB-C port, and has both SD and microSD slots that operate at USB 3.0 speeds. Plus, it’s small enough to fit into basically any laptop sleeve, so you can take it with you anywhere.