Photo: Amazon

If you own a modern laptop with USB-C ports—like, say, one of these MacBooks—you’re probably going to need an adapter like this one to plug stuff in, at least for awhile. Clip the 5% coupon and use promo code KINJAXLD at checkout to get it for just $28, which is a stellar price for one of these.



This particular dongle includes a USB-C passthrough port for charging, a 4K HDMI port, an SD card reader, and a trio of USB 3.0 ports for your legacy devices.