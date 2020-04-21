Give Your Lungs a Break with 25% Off Levo's Oil Infuser

LEVO II Oil Infuser LEVO420 Image : LEVO

LEVO II Oil Infuser | $188 | LEVO | Use Promo Code LEVO420



Sure, 4/20 is technically over, but the pandemic isn’t, and smoking can put you at higher risk of contracting Covid-19. Still, lots of people rely on THC and CBD to ease their anxiety or relieve some pain, so going cold turkey isn’t always an option. Luckily, with things like edibles and oils, you can still get what you need without inhaling anything, and right now the LEVO II oil infuser is 25% off with the promo code LEVO420, bringing it down to just $188.

While it’s not cheap, the LEVO II can easily turn your dry herb into oil that can quickly be tossed into a tasty brownie mixture, or anything else your pandemic baking experiments have led you to. There’s plenty of settings to fiddle around with, so you can get just what you need out of your herb, and there’s even an app so you can control and monitor everything right from your phone.