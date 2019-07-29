Photo: Walmart

Better Homes & Gardens Steele End Table, Walnut Finish | $31 | Walmart

If you feel like your living room furniture has seen better days, why not upgrade everything while there is a sale? You can get a Better Homes & Gardens Steele End Table in the walnut finish for only $31 at Walmart. The end table has plenty of room on top for a lamp and decor, as well as a spacious drawer to store things you need close by but don’t want on display.