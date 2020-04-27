It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Give Your Living Room a Big Upgrade with a 65" Smart TV, Now Only $850

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
We’ve all been spending an... inordinate amount of time inside. Why not treat yourself to a better Netflix binging and video game grinding experience? Best Buy has a very big and very fancy TV on sale for $850, and you should definitely consider grabbing it.

This LG smart TV is a whopping sixty-five inches, so you know you’ll be able to see everything on this baby. The TV boasts a 2160p resolution, and four (!) HDMI ports. As someone that only has 2 HDMI ports, that sounds awesome. The Nano 8 can also hook up with Google Assistant so you can use it to turn the TV on and off, or change the channels without the remote.

There are all sorts of other features on Best Buy’s store page, so make sure to give it a look! And remember—you deserve nice things.

