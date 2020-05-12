It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Give Your Laptop the Gift of a Few Extra Ports With $6 off Anker’s 5-In-1 USB-C Hub

Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub | $18 | Amazon | Use Coupon and Promo Code ANKERHUB34
Graphic: Jordan McMahon
Anker 5-in-1 USB-C Hub | $18 | Amazon | Use Coupon and Promo Code ANKERHUB34

Spend enough time with a laptop and eventually you’ll likely find yourself frustrated with its lack of ports. This is especially true as laptops are transitioning to USB-C, while all your old devices are still on USB-A. You can fix this with a good USB-C hub, which will give you back the ports you’re missing, plus maybe a few extras. Anker’s 5-in-1 USB-C hub offers two USB 3.0 ports, one HDMI port, and slots for SD and microSD cards, and it’s available right now for $18 on Amazon using the promo code ANKERHUB34 as well as an on-page coupon.

Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

