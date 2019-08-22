Graphic: Shep McAllister

Vogek Folding Aluminum Laptop Stand | $15 | Amazon | Clip the 5% coupon and use code VS3S5FSZ

There are lots of aluminum laptop stands out there, but this is the only one I’ve seen that can fold down to something that you could fit in your laptop sleeve to take to a coffee shop. Adjustable back legs mean you can even change the angle that it holds your screen at. Plus, at $15 (after clipping the 5% coupon and using code VS3S5FSZ), it’s also cheaper than most alternatives.

