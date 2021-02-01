Give Your Kitchen a Pop of Color With Cuisinart's Curve Kitchen Tool Set, on Sale Until Tomorrow

Cuisinart Curve 15-Pc. Kitchen Tool Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Cuisinart Curve 15-Pc. Kitchen Tool Set | $15 | Macy’s



Sometimes a little color can revamp anything. The same applies to all your cooking apparatuses in your kitchen. A low reach to brighten a dreary or outdated cooking space can be some vibrant culinary tools. Cuisinart’s Curve 15-Pc. Kitchen Tool Set is 62% off until tomorrow and can do just that.

Cuisinart makes high-quality items, and if they look pretty, all the better. This set includes spoons, turners, measuring cups, and tongs. Each one is a bold color made of heat-resistant nylon and safe for even nonstick cooking surfaces. The ergonomic handles make them easy to grip and control. They’re dishwasher safe, so keeping these clean is a simple as can be. And because Cuisinart is a great company, these also come with a manufacturer’s limited lifetime warranty.

Free shipping on the entire site today.

Advertisement