Screenshot: Sur La Table

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

It’s Sur La Table’s anniversary (don’t tell me that you forgot!), and that means tons of deals on popular kitchen gear.



Obviously, the rarely discounted All-Clad pans are a highlight, and there are some great deals on gorgeous Miyabi Kaizen II kitchen knives as well, but with hundreds of eligible items available, you should definitely check out the site, and drop any suggestions in the comments.

All orders over $59 ship for free as well with promo code SHIPFREE.