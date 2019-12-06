It's all consuming.
Give Your Kids The Gift of Coding For Christmas With These $30 Frozen and Star Wars Kits

Ana Suarez
Kano Star Wars The Force Coding Kit | $30 | Amazon
Kano Disney Frozen 2 Coding Kit | $30 | Amazon
Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez
Kano Star Wars The Force Coding Kit | $30 | Amazon

Kano Disney Frozen 2 Coding Kit | $30 | Amazon

You finally don’t have to yell at your kids for spending too much time staring at a screen. In fact, now you can give them an opportunity to play and learn at the same time. Right now, the Kano Star Wars The Force Coding Kit and Kano Disney Frozen 2 Coding Kit are both marked down to $30 on Amazon. Coding is the future. Just know, the tablet is not included.

