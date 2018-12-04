Graphic: Shep McAllister

Whether you just bought an Instant Pot on Cyber Monday, or you’re a pressure cooking veteran who’s ready to graduate to new types of recipes, silicone accessories are flexible (literally), space-saving, and easy to clean.



Instant Pot makes its own line of silicone gear, and all of it is on sale right now for the best prices since January. The steam basket and steam rack are all but essential, while the springform cake and loaf pans (yes, cake and loaf pans made of silicone) are great for making desserts. It’s all cheap, it’s all designed for the Instant Pot, and it’s all dishwasher safe, so get cooking.