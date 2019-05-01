Best Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Starting today, Walmart’s discounting a ton of Google Home, smart lighting bundles, and Nest products to celebrate Mother’s Day.
The big deals here include the Google Home Mini. For instance, pick up a $130 Google Home Hub and you’ll get a bonus Mini. Or you could pick up the smart lighting starter kit which includes a Mini and a GE C-Life bulb for $35. And a standalone Mini will cost you $29 as part of this sale.
The $300 Max offer actually matches the best deal we’ve ever seen on it.