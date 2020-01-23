It's all consuming.
Give Your House a Brain With GameStop's Google Home Sale

Tercius
Google Home Hub | $54 | GameStop
Google Home | $45 | GameStop
GameStop is, surprisingly, discounting a Google Home and Google Home Hub today. While I’m pretty sure these go by a different name nowadays, they’re still terrific products if you want to invest in smart home tech.

These products harness the power of Google Assistant and give you access to a ton of information with just the use of your voice. They’ll also control the smart products in your smart home. There’s definitely security and privacy issues, but Google is trying to be more respectful.

These are some of the prices we’ve ever seen, and it’s just really strange that Gamestop is discounting ‘em.

