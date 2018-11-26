Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

At less than a dollar apiece, Hot Wheels are the ultimate impulse purchase. But whether your kid has a collector’s spirit or just enjoys the thrill of opening a new toy package regularly, the novelty soon wears off, and the tiny vehicles will sit collecting dust while flashier toys hog all the playtime. At least, that was the case until the Hot Wheels Track Builder System Race Crate & Stunt Set hit the scene. It’s awesome because it lets you build three different challenge setups to ensure that races stay interesting, and it’s extra awesome because it then folds into a crate for storage. Even the $30 price tag is awesome! Want me to say “awesome” again? Awesome.

