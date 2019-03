Graphic: Shep McAlliser

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Klipsch makes some of the best speakers out there, and you can get a pair of powered R-15PM powered monitors today for just $282 with promo code MC93LRPF. Since they’re powered, they don’t require a separate amp, making them a nice middle ground between traditional home theater speakers and a sound bar.



If you want to learn more about them before you buy, CNET has a pretty comprehensive review.