Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Office Supplies Gold Box | Amazon

If you work from home, it is time to stop working from your bed. You can give your home office space a little TLC right now, thanks to today’s Office Supplies Gold Box on Amazon. You can get a Xerox laser printer for only $65 during today’s sale. And if you’re going to be printing a lot, you might want to invest in some hanging folders while they’re only $11. You can make everything neat and tidy with this fold-up shelving unit that is $20 off.