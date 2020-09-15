It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Give Your Home Office an Upgrade With up to 15% off a Branch Ergonomic Chair and up to $50 off a Branch Desk

If you’d never worked from home before the pandemic, you probably weren’t set up with a good home office. That means good ergonomics, and enough room to house all your gear. I’ve been on the hunt for more ergonomic gear like a standing desk, now that quarantine seems to be here to stay for a while, and it gets expensive. You could spend upwards of $1,000 on a standing desk if you want the best of the best, but you don’t need to drop fat wads of cash to give your body a break while you’re on your grind. Luckily, Branch has some solid deals on their work from home furniture.

If you need a new office chair, Branch’s Ergonomic Chair is down from $350 to $290. It has seven points of adjustment, and comes in a couple color variations to match whatever else you’ve got in the room. You can save some dough on their standing desk, which is down from $815 to $780, and their standard office desk, down from $495 to $445.

