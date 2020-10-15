Give Your Home Office an Upgrade With an $80 Acer 1080p Monitor

Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
Acer EK220Q Abi 21.5" Monitor | $80 | Newegg
By now you probably know whether you need a monitor for your home office. They can get pricey, though, and not everyone necessarily needs the latest and greatest. If you’re just looking for something to peek at a few spreadsheets or churn out a few emails, a 1080p monitor will do just fine. Acer has a monitor for $40 off on Newegg right now. At 21", it’s not the largest monitor you could get, but it’ll get the job done.