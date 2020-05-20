Give Your Home a New Coat of Paint With a Magnum Sprayer, $31 Off

Magnum Paint Sprayer Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Magnum Paint Sprayer | $204 | Home Depot

All that rain, sleet, snow, and hail from the wintry months should have subsided by now. If your house’s attractiveness can’t survive another round, a new coat of paint may be in order, and Magnum’s paint sprayer makes it easy. At Home Depot, save $31 on the unit for $204 total , shipping included. It supports multiple different types of coating, has multiple spray speeds, and comes with everything you need to get started save for the paint itself.

Advertisement