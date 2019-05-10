Levoit Cora Natural Himalayan Pink Salt Lamp | $9 | Amazon | Promo code VYL6LQYALevoit Kyra Himalayan Sea Salt Lamp | $13 | Amazon | Promo code JV52C7EFLevoit Kana Himalayan Sea Salt Lamp | $14 | Amazon | Promo code Q3JOSV4TLevoit Aria Natural Himalayan Salt Lamp | $33 | Amazon | Promo code Y66QQF5SLevoit Elora Himalayan Sea Salt Lamp | $20 | Amazon
Levoit Cora Natural Himalayan Pink Salt Lamp | $9 | Amazon | Promo code VYL6LQYA
Levoit Kyra Himalayan Sea Salt Lamp | $13 | Amazon | Promo code JV52C7EF
Levoit Kana Himalayan Sea Salt Lamp | $14 | Amazon | Promo code Q3JOSV4T
Levoit Aria Natural Himalayan Salt Lamp | $33 | Amazon | Promo code Y66QQF5S
Levoit Elora Himalayan Sea Salt Lamp | $20 | Amazon
Graphic: Chelsea Stone
Best Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.   

Who knows if Himalayan salt lamps actually have any anti-stress benefits (science sure doesn’t!), but dang, they’re pretty. If you want to fill your home with that nice orange glow, take advantage of these deals on a range of salt lamps from Levoit. There are your classic crystal-like options, plus a few other artsy displays, all of which will make your house feel like a spa. Perhaps your mom would enjoy an extra salty gift this year?