Give Your Health Regimen a Boost With 15% off Hum Nutrition Gummy Supplements

15% off Your First Order Graphic : Hum Nutrition

15% off Your First Order | Hum Nutrition



Why take your morning supplements in tablet form when you can chew on GUMMIES to brighten your day? That’s the question Hum Nutrition has posed with its new line of vitamin and nutrient formulas, which it’s currently offering for 15% off the list price when you use the promo code CODE at checkout (yes, the code is actually CODE).

Advertisement

Complete with clean ingredients such as chlorella and spirulina as well as PABA, fo-ti, biotin, zinc, and folic acid, Hum Nutrition gummies covers everything from hair loss prevention to vaginal health to general detox, making them the perfect addition to any daily routine. Most of the options are vegan, GMO- and artificial sweetener-free, and tested thrice over by trusted independent labs. Hum also says it vets its suppliers for sustainability, so you can rest assured your purchase won’t have too much of an adverse effect on the planet.



At $26 a piece, the CODE coupon brings your total cost down to just $11. If you’re in need of replenishment to your supplement supply, this is a good opportunity to save big on a brand that takes ethics seriously. Hum even has a quiz on its site that’ll help you find the nutrients you need from a real human RD nutritionist. The gummies come recommended by reput able publications including Forbes, Refinery29, Vogue, and more.