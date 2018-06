Photo: Amazon

Using a fraction of the oil than its deep frying counterparts, this $119 Philips TurboStar Airfryer claims to be a healthier cooking method for all of your favorite fried foods. Hey, every little bit helps at this time of year.



This is a new model of the Airfryer which features a smaller countertop footprint than the original, as well as extra convection fans for even cooking. It usually sells for $130-$200, and today’s $119 deal is the lowest price we’ve seen.