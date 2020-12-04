It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Give Your Good Boy the Best Nap Spot With This Bedsure Dog Bed, Now $21

Sheilah Villard
Bedsure Medium Dog Bed | $21 | Amazon | Use Code SDJSP8KQ
Bedsure Medium Dog Bed | $21 | Amazon | Use Code SDJSP8KQ
Bedsure Medium Dog Bed | $21 | Amazon | Use Code SDJSP8KQ

A comfy spot for good naps is key, that goes for anyone. Pets can often get cozy any place but they shouldn’t have to. Your good boy deserves a soft warm place to rest their fuzzy bodies and drift off to slumber land. Bedsure had its medium dog bed on sale for $21 with the code SDJSP8KQ.

This is a versatile bed because it’s really just an upgraded mat that can fit in crates, cars, and pretty much anywhere you have room. It’s reversible so if you’ve got a pupper who likes it warm and snuggly the sherpa side is for them. But if you’ve got a fluffy boy who runs hot the oxford side will keep them cool. Both materials are durable for the doggos who like to dig and fluff before laying down. The bed is made of high-density egg crate foam so it’s supportive to senior pups with achy bones also. The cover is easy to take off and can go right in the washer. Wins for owner and pooch.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

