Give Your Gaming PC More RAM to Work With for 43% Off, Today Only

XPG SPECTRIX DT50 RGB PC Memory: 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

XPG SPECTRIX DT50 RGB PC Memory: 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 | $130 | Newegg

Newegg is offering 43% off of 32 GB of XPG DDR4 RAM for your PC. This is in the form of four 16 GB sticks. Of course, you need to make sure of whether or not your motherboard is compatible with DDR4 first, but if it is up-to-date enough, this is a fantastic deal to give your PC a boost. It is probably the easiest upgrade to make and offers a big bang-for-your-buck in terms of the performance boost from my experience.

Advertisement

Whether you need more RAM to assist your multi-tasking or your gaming, I would take advantage of this deal. In addition to the discount, you will also receive a $10 Newegg gift card.

This deal is only good for Saturday!