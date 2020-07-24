Give Your Gaming PC an Upgrade and Save $40 on This 27" Acer Monitor

Acer KG271 27" Gaming Monitor Graphic : Jordan McMahon

Working from your laptop’s screen is fine, and you’ll probably be able to get by gaming on a smaller screen with little frustration, but larger monitors can give you more space for your work, or for your streams. There’s all sorts of monitors out there, ranging from a couple hundred bucks to a couple thousand (not including the stand, in the worst of cases), with varying screen resolutions you may or may not fret over. Acer’s KG271 27" Gaming Monitor, with a 1080p resolution, isn’t the highest-res screen you can grab, but it’s a heck of a lot cheaper than higher-end monitors, and it’ll offer enough to get by. Plus, you won’t have to squint as you try to fit all your windows onto your work laptop’s smaller screen. Right now, it’s $40 off at Newegg, bringing it down to $160, so you can give your desk a nice upgrade without bearing too high a cost.