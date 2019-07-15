Graphic: Shep McAllister

While there isn’t a big, advertised board game sale this Prime Day, a bunch of popular games are individually discounted for Prime members. The best ones we’ve seen are below, but I’ll give a special shoutout to Ticket to Ride - Europe, which features some mechanics not present in the North American version that make it a better game.



The Game of Thrones board game is also way better than it has any right to be.

There are also a few varieties of Catan on sale, the most interesting of which is Catan Traveler, which is easy to transport, and can be played in a car or even on a plane.

And because it’s Rick and Morty, I have no doubt that Total Rickall for $7 will be the most popular deal of them all.

Here are the rest of the deals we’ve spotted. If you don’t see them, try pausing your ad blocker; some of them mess with our Amazon product insets.

