It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Deals of the DayDeals of the Day

Give Your Gadgets an Exta Lifeline with RAVPower’s 20100mAh Portable Charger for $10 Off Right Now

Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Deals
DealsKinja Deals
678
Save
RAVPower 20100mAh Portable Charger | $58 | Amazon | Use Promo Code KINJA415
RAVPower 20100mAh Portable Charger | $58 | Amazon | Use Promo Code KINJA415
Graphic: Jordan McMahon
Best Deals of the DayBest Deals of the DayThe best deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

RAVPower 20100mAh Portable Charger | $58 | Amazon | Use Promo Code KINJA415

Once things have gone at least a bit back to normal, you may feel the urge to venture out into the world and see the things you missed. If you’re planning on lugging a couple devices with you, say your phone and a Kindle or maybe your iPad, you’ll wanna make sure they don’t run out of juice mid-trek. RAVPower’s 20100mAh portable charger, which Kinja readers can get for $59 using the code KINJA415, has plenty of power to keep all your gear going. In addition to one USB-A port and one USB-C port, this charger also has one AC power port, for when a Lightning cable won’t do the job.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Enjoy a Tiny Breakfast With a $10 Dash Mini Waffle Maker

iTechDeals is Selling a Refurbished MacBook for Only $799

No Yeast? No Problem: Bake Some Beer Bread

The Best Coffee Makers to Keep You Caffeinated While Working From Home