Give Your Gadgets an Exta Lifeline with RAVPower’s 20100mAh Portable Charger for $10 Off Right Now

RAVPower 20100mAh Portable Charger KINJA415 Graphic : Jordan McMahon

RAVPower 20100mAh Portable Charger | $58 | Amazon | Use Promo Code KINJA415

Once things have gone at least a bit back to normal, you may feel the urge to venture out into the world and see the things you missed. If you’re planning on lugging a couple devices with you, say your phone and a Kindle or maybe your iPad, you’ll wanna make sure they don’t run out of juice mid-trek. RAVPower’s 20100mAh portable charger, which Kinja readers can get for $59 using the code KINJA415, has plenty of power to keep all your gear going. In addition to one USB-A port and one USB-C port, this charger also has one AC power port, for when a Lightning cable won’t do the job.

Advertisement