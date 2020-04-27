It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Deals of the DayDeals of the Day

Give Your Gadgets a Boost With RAVPower’s 16750mah Battery for Just $18 [Exclusive]

Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja Deals
456
Save
RAVPower 16750mAh Power Bank | $18 | Amazon | Use Promo Code KINJAN99
RAVPower 16750mAh Power Bank | $18 | Amazon | Use Promo Code KINJAN99
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Best Deals of the DayBest Deals of the DayThe best deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

RAVPower 16750mAh Power Bank | $18 | Amazon | Use Promo Code KINJAN99

If you’re among those who are able to stay indoors right now, your phone’s probably lasting a bit longer per charge. But, if you still have to venture outdoors for work, or you’d like a little less phone-anxiety accompanying you on your daily walks, a portable battery can go a long way in making sure you’re never without a way to get in touch. Right now, RAVPower’s 16750mAh power bank is down to $18 when you use the code KINJAN99.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Save $150 on a Sonos Playbar or Sub and Give Your Home Stereo a Boost

Friday's Best Deals: Google Nest Mini, Western Digital Hard Drives, Overwatch Switch Controller, Status Audio Bluetooth Headphones, Colgate LED Teeth Whitening Kit, and More

This Final Fantasy VII 2-Disc LP Set Is a Super Nova Deal

Six Things Our Readers Are Buying With Their Stimulus Checks