Give Your Gadgets a Boost With RAVPower’s 16750mah Battery for Just $18 [Exclusive]

RAVPower 16750mAh Power Bank | $18 | Amazon | Use Promo Code KINJAN99

If you’re among those who are able to stay indoors right now, your phone’s probably lasting a bit longer per charge. But, if you still have to venture outdoors for work, or you’d like a little less phone-anxiety accompanying you on your daily walks, a portable battery can go a long way in making sure you’re never without a way to get in touch. Right now, RAVPower’s 16750mAh power bank is down to $18 when you use the code KINJAN99.

