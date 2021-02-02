Give Your Gadgets a Boost With $2 off RAVPower's Two-Port 30w Charger at Amazon

RAVPower 30W Two-Port USB Charger Graphic : Jordan McMahon

RAVPower 30W Two-Port USB Charger | $14 | Amazon | Use On-Page Coupon

You can never have too many wall chargers to spare, and plopping a few throughout your house will save you the headache of having to hunt one down when you need a bit of juice. There’s no shortage of options, but this 30W charger from RAVPower packs a USB-A port plus a USB-C port into a tiny package that’s $2 off on Amazon right now using an on-page coupon. It supports 30W charging, and can provide fast charging for supported devices, so you won’t have to wait too long to get a good charge going.