Give Your Friends The Gift of Wine With 20% Off Vinebox

Ana Suarez
Thankfully, even if you’re on the Naughty List this year, you can still get a present. Vinebox, the first Advent wine box on the market, has two Advent calendars this year: Naughty and Nice. Right now, you can get either calendar for $26 off, as Vinebox has an off of 20% off orders of $100 or more. If you can’t choose between both, don’t! There’s also a combo Advent calendar for Naughty & Nice, which is normally $220 but is marked down to $176 during this sale.

No coupon necessary to snag your discount and there are no exclusions, either. This promotion runs now through December 2 (A.K.A Cyber Monday).

Ana Suarez
