Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you are on your cat’s shit list, it is time to bribe your way back to the good side. You can buy your furry friend a cat tree as a peace offering to apologize for whatever they think you did wrong. Your cat will never tell you if they love something, but they will definitely like this.



The Yaheetech Cat Tree Condo is perfect for multi-cat households, as it has plenty of hidey holes, perches, scratching posts, and little balls to swat at. The brown and navy blue towers are both on sale for $49 right now. Hopefully, your cat doesn’t ignore the cat condo in lieu of napping inside of the box it came in.