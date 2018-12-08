Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

If you missed out on its $80 deal on Cyber Monday, LEGO’s stunning Saturn V Apollo is back on sale for an entirely reasonable $105 right now, a $15 discount from its usual price. Needless to say, it’d be an amazing gift for any space nerd.



Why is it worth over $100? Well, it has 1,969 pieces (get it?), the main spacecraft is more than three feet tall when assembled, and the set allows you to simulate an entire mission, from launch to splashdown. We’re kind of bummed that it doesn’t come with a pack of astronaut ice cream for extra realism (and deliciousness!), but you can always get that at Amazon.