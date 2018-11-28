Graphic: Shep McAllister

A big-ass tool set is a perfect gift for the handy person (or aspiring handy person) in your life, and this six-tool combo kit from DEWALT is cheaper than ever for the holidays.



$350 gets you a drill/driver, an impact driver, two different saws, a work light, and, uh, a Bluetooth speaker, along with two batteries and a tool bag. This is the year you put in the new porch, you swear, just as soon as the ground thaws, honestly.